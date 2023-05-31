Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

New miniature horse joins Scales Lake petting zoo

New miniature horse joins Scales Lake petting zoo
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Scales Lake petting zoo now has a new miniature horse, thanks to a Warrick County family.

Family and friends came together to dedicate “Peanut the miniature horse” Wednesday.

Peanut is named after 5-year-old Preston Blackwell who unexpectedly passed away from metapneumovirus in March.

We’re told Preston enjoyed visiting the zoo animals and having lunch afterwards.

Preston’s grandmother, Leann Smithheart says her family wanted to donate the horse to keep Preston’s memory alive.

“It helps us as a family to see Peanut and all the other animals,” says Smithheart. “We use to come here every day and eat on that picnic table.”

Smithheart says she hopes families will come out and enjoy all of the animals at Scales Lake in Boonville.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical examiner says Bradley Gillespie drowned in the Ohio River.
Preliminary autopsy released in Henderson manhunt
Shooting investigation on Elliott Street in Evansville
Person shot in Evansville Monday night
Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun
By 2024, Hoosier members of the armed forces will be exempt from state individual income taxes.
Evansville veteran reacts to elimination of military income tax

Latest News

DCSO: Man arrested after being involved with stolen van
DCSO: Man arrested after being involved with stolen van
Community steps up after Evansville youth baseball league loses concessions in robbery
Community steps up after Evansville youth baseball league loses concessions in robbery
New miniature horse joins Scales Lake petting zoo
New miniature horse joins Scales Lake petting zoo
Traffic Alert: I-69 lane closures to begin Thursday in Henderson Co.
Traffic Alert: I-69 lane closures to begin Thursday in Henderson Co.