New miniature horse joins Scales Lake petting zoo

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Scales Lake petting zoo now has a new miniature horse, thanks to a Warrick County family.

Family and friends came together to dedicate “Peanut the miniature horse” Wednesday.

Peanut is named after 5-year-old Preston Blackwell who unexpectedly passed away from metapneumovirus in March.

We’re told Preston enjoyed visiting the zoo animals and having lunch afterwards.

Preston’s grandmother, Leann Smithheart says her family wanted to donate the horse to keep Preston’s memory alive.

“It helps us as a family to see Peanut and all the other animals,” says Smithheart. “We use to come here every day and eat on that picnic table.”

Smithheart says she hopes families will come out and enjoy all of the animals at Scales Lake in Boonville.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.