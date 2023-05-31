Neil Elkins announces bid for Huntingburg mayor

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Neil Elkins announced Wednesday he has filed as an independent candidate for the Huntingburg Mayor position.

Elkins is currently an employee of the State of Indiana where his job duties include providing technical assistance to communities in shaping and achieving the vision for community and economic development.

According to a press release, Elkins says that he wants to utilize his many years in management, project development and community development experiences to fully develop Huntingburg’s ten-year comprehensive plan.

Elkins says as mayor he will work hard to take Huntingburg to the next level and wants to promote the city as a great place to visit, do business, and live in.

Election Day takes place November 7.

