Miniature horse donated to petting zoo in late child’s honor

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scales Lake Petting Zoo in Boonville has received a new donation in honor of child who passed away.

The new miniature horse, named Peanut, is in honor of Preston Blackwell, who died in March due to a sudden illness.

Officials say Preston enjoyed spending time at Scales Lake Park, particularly with the animals at the petting zoo.

Preston’s grandparents, Leann and Rick Smithhart, have donated Peanut so other children can enjoy the petting zoo as much as Preston did.

A dedication ceremony is set for Wednesday at noon.

Peanut the miniature horse (Scales Lake)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.