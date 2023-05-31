Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Louisville man wanted on several charges caught in Madisonville

Louisville man wanted on several charges caught in Madisonville
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Louisville man who police say was wanted on an active warrant has been caught in Madisonville.

Madisonville police say they were contacted by Louisville police about Louis Coleman.

Officers say while patrolling around an apartment complex they spotted Coleman’s car.

They then saw him getting inside the car.

Officers then initiated a felony traffic stop and arrested Coleman for terroristic threatening and several more charges.

Officers say while searching the car, they also found meth and paraphernalia.

He is now in the Hopkins county Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation on Elliott Street in Evansville
Person shot in Evansville Monday night
Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun
A medical examiner says Bradley Gillespie drowned in the Ohio River.
Preliminary autopsy released in Henderson manhunt
By 2024, Hoosier members of the armed forces will be exempt from state individual income taxes.
Evansville veteran reacts to elimination of military income tax

Latest News

5/31 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
5/31 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Louisville man wanted on several charges caught in Madisonville
Louisville man wanted on several charges caught in Madisonville
Baseball concession broken into in Evansville
Baseball concession at Pollack and Vann broken into