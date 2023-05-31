KWC Basketball signs six new recruits for upcoming season

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will add six players in the 2023-24 recruiting class, as announced by Head Coach Drew Cooper on Tuesday. The initial wave of commitments is highlighted by transfers Jake Evans, Logan McIntire, and Na’Vaun Peterson. In addition, the Panthers are welcoming three more players as preferred walk-ons.

“This will be our biggest class since my arrival at Kentucky Wesleyan,” commented Head Coach Cooper. “This provides a remarkable opportunity to hopefully redefine some things that might be holding us back from breaking through. We graduate a great and large group of players in 2023. These young men coming in provide tremendous solace in maintaining the skill and athleticism needed to win championships at this level.”

Jake Evans is a 6′2 guard from Louisville, Kentucky. Evans played the last two seasons at Northern Kentucky University. Evans will have two years of eligibility left after playing in 62 games at NKU. He worked his way into the rotation for a NCAA Tournament team and helped the Norse win the Horizon League title.

“I chose Kentucky Wesleyan because of the winning tradition,” said Evans. “The players also treated me like family on the visit and I’m excited to help get this program back amongst the nation’s best.”

Evans is the son of Mike and Holly Evans and plans to study Organizational Leadership.

Na’Vuan Peterson is from Orlando, Florida, but played his previous two seasons at NJCAA Division I Lewis and Clark Community College. At 6′6, Peterson played guard and small forward for Lewis and Clark. He led the team with 13.2 point per game and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

“The moment I stepped onto campus it honestly spoke to me,” commented Peterson. “It gave me the feeling that I can do big things and help this team and community.”

Peterson is the son of Robert and Shana Ivory and he plans to study Physical Education.

Logan McIntire is a 6′5 shooting guard from Palmyra, Indiana. McIntire spent the previous season with the University of Evansville. McIntire comes to Wesleyan with at least three years of eligibility remaining. He played his prep career at North Harrison High School where he scored 1,386 points and earned All-Conference honors three times. McIntire also helped North Harrison to its first Sectional Championship in 26 years.

“I look forward to playing with such a great group of guys,” said McIntire. “I chose Kentucky Wesleyan because of the atmosphere, culture, and the bright future of the basketball team and its success.”

McIntire is the son of Jason and Erin McIntire and plans to major in Business Administration.

Coach Cooper proudly welcomed Gavin Reed, Will Kirkland, and Dwayne Chatman as preferred walk on opportunities. Reed is a 6′3 shooting guard from Bloomington, Indiana where he just concluded a prolific prep career for Bloomington North High School.

Kirkland is a 5′11 point guard from Evansville, Indiana where he played at Reitz High School, completing a decorated prep career. Also, Chatman is versatile guard from O’Fallon, Illinois where he attended O’Fallon Township.

