Jasper man found guilty of child molestation

Jasper man found guilty of child molestation
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper man has been found guilty of child molestation and voyeurism.

Joshua Govea was arrested back in 2021 following an investigation.

The Jasper Police Department says they started investigating an allegation of sexual abuse to a victim under 14.

His trial began last week and he was found guilty on Thursday.

His sentencing is set for June 23.

Govea faces anywhere from 20 to 40 years in prison.

