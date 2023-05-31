Birthday Club
Henderson preparing for first “Sunset District”

Henderson preparing for first "Sunset District"
By Mitchell Carter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In downtown Henderson just off the Riverfront, local businesses are expecting an influx of people for the first rendition of the Sunset District on June 3.

On Saturday, Henderson is hosting it’s annual Porch Fest celebration. After the celebration, the city is looking to cash in on a celebration of their own, unveiling for the first time: the Sunset District.

[READ: Henderson announces entertainment destination center]

From Third Street to Audubon Mill Park, and from the Riverfront to Elm Street, people will be able to carry alcohol they buy from a licensed, participating vendor, outside.

Henderson Public Information Officer Holli Blanford says what she calls a new “Entertainment Destination Center” is going to pay dividends to the community.

“We want to bring people here. We want to show them that they can come to Henderson and have a good time,” says Blanford.

With a good time comes rules and regulations though, and Blanford says they’ll need all participants to still use the sidewalks. Beyond that, she says there will be law enforcement around, and things like public intoxication will still absolutely be enforced.

Officials say people won’t be able to just walk around the Sunset District with any sort of receptacle that they want. They say people to use branded Sunset District Cups that participants can purchase and take from those vendors in the area.

Patrons will also need to obtain a Sunset District armband after showing they’re 21 or older.

Tacoholics is just one of the many businesses participating. The Tacoholics General Manager, Marcos Nicolas, says this is something they’ve waited a long time for.

“We’ve been looking forward since last year that we started talking about it, and little by little, it became more of a reality,” says Nicolas, “so, everybody around is super excited about it.”

Just like Blanford, Nicolas is urging the community to play nice so everybody can enjoy.

“The support of everybody and following the rules, that way we can keep doing this for many years,” says Nicolas.

There are also signs in the area that outline the parameters of the Sunset District and just how far people can take your cup.

Even businesses like the Henderson Juice Company who don’t sell alcohol are excited just for the foot traffic.

“I think it’s pretty beneficial for the area. It’s bringing more people to Henderson, which is always a good thing,” says employee Amelia Hampton, “I feel like there’s really no harm that can be done.”

For locals like Ginger Adams, it’s just another opportunity to show off the place they call home.

“It’s really a sanctuary almost of enjoyment and pleasure, and just a beautiful spot,” says Adams.

Blanford says Porch Fest is the first event taking advantage of the Sunset District, but after this weekend, and what they hope is a lot of success, they’re looking forward to seeing other events take full advantage of everything the Henderson Riverfront has to offer.

According to the City of Henderson’s website, participating locations that will sell the cups and wristbands are:

  • Boucherie Winery (when located in the EDC)
  • Henderson Brewing Company (when located in the EDC)
  • Cap & Cork
  • Homers
  • Hometown Roots
  • On Deck
  • Rockhouse on the River
  • Rookies
  • Tacoholics

