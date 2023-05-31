Birthday Club
Health officials share concerns on air pollution and heat

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With summer right around the corner, health officials are sharing some concerns about air pollution and heat.

Doctor Raghav Gupta with Deaconess Critical Care says it’s important to know the sources of air pollutants.

He says burning waste, natural resources and the spreading of dust and pollen can all contribute to poor air quality.

Doctor Gupta says children may be most affected because of underdeveloped lungs. He says reducing activities in the sun can help combat these issues.

”Reducing sunlight exposure, especially with the kids who are going to the day camps this summer season,” says Gupta. “It’s more important that they prevent it with sun exposure and do more in the cooler environment. Again another prevention could be making your rehydration with a lot of electrolytes, a lot of water. The plain water.”

Doctor Gupta also recommends using air filters inside to help get rid of those air pollutants.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

