Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Friends & family gather three years after unsolved murders

Mariah Strother
Mariah Strother(Friends and family)
By Brady Williams
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been three years since Mariah Strother and Keijuan Johnson were shot and killed at a Kentucky Avenue gas station in Evansville.

[Previous: Shooting victim’s friend speaks out]

Tuesday night, family and friends held a balloon release honoring their memory.

Our Brady Williams spoke with Mariah’s father, who is still hoping for his daughter’s killer to be found.

Friends & family gather three years after unsolved murders

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit
EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in
EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in
Shooting investigation on Elliott Street in Evansville
Person shot in Evansville Monday night
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun
Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river
Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river

Latest News

Penguin chick at Mesker Park Zoo starts molting
Penguin chick at Mesker Park Zoo starts molting
Families enjoying summer weather but staying safe in the heat
Parents and children practice heat safety admits rising temperatures
Residents and expert react to Calhoun earthquake
Residents and experts react to Western Kentucky earthquake
Jasper man found guilty of child molestation
Jasper man found guilty of child molestation