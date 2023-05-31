Evansville African American Museum announces Juneteenth weekend lineup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville American Museum announced Wednesday the lineup of events for the weekend of Juneteenth.

According to a press release, starting June 15, The Soul Writer’s Guild will be hosting “Freedom to Think, Read, & Write” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials say performances will include spoken word, poetry and dance. Admission is free and refreshments will be served.

Starting at 11 a.m. on June 16 and 17, Evansville African American Museum will collaborate with “For The People Juneteenth Community Block Party” at Waggoneer Avenue and Culver Drive. Activities for will include music, food, family events and fireworks.

The 3rd Annual Otters Negro League Tribute Baseball game will be held at Bosse Field at 5 p.m. on June 17.

Local vendors, bounce houses, free tickets available at the Museum will be available at the game. T-shirts will also be on sale for $20 at the gift shop.

Click here for more information on this event.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.