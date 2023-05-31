Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville African American Museum announces Juneteenth weekend lineup

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville American Museum announced Wednesday the lineup of events for the weekend of Juneteenth.

According to a press release, starting June 15, The Soul Writer’s Guild will be hosting “Freedom to Think, Read, & Write” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials say performances will include spoken word, poetry and dance. Admission is free and refreshments will be served.

Starting at 11 a.m. on June 16 and 17, Evansville African American Museum will collaborate with “For The People Juneteenth Community Block Party” at Waggoneer Avenue and Culver Drive. Activities for will include music, food, family events and fireworks.

The 3rd Annual Otters Negro League Tribute Baseball game will be held at Bosse Field at 5 p.m. on June 17.

Local vendors, bounce houses, free tickets available at the Museum will be available at the game. T-shirts will also be on sale for $20 at the gift shop.

Click here for more information on this event.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical examiner says Bradley Gillespie drowned in the Ohio River.
Preliminary autopsy released in Henderson manhunt
Shooting investigation on Elliott Street in Evansville
Person shot in Evansville Monday night
Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun
By 2024, Hoosier members of the armed forces will be exempt from state individual income taxes.
Evansville veteran reacts to elimination of military income tax

Latest News

I-69 Ohio River Crossing is now accepting contract bid offers.
Traffic Alert: I-69 lane closures to begin Thursday in Henderson Co.
Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers coming to Evansville
Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers coming to Evansville
Police investigating after Evansville man killed in Knox Co. crash
18-year-old Jeffery Brown
DCSO: Man arrested after being involved with stolen van