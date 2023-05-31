Dry heat through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -No big changes to the ongoing weather pattern over the Tri-State. Dewpoints have dropped a bit, meaning we have more of a “dry heat” across the region. While afternoon highs will run up into the mid to upper 80s, the dry air will allow for rapid cooling after sunset and lows will sink into the mid 60s each night. This pattern will linger through the weekend, punctuated only by widely scattered afternoon/evening showers. Most of the region will remain dry through the weekend. Today marks the 11

th

consecutive day without rain, the longest dry stretch of 2023 so far.

