Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Dry heat through the weekend

Hot, but not humid
14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -No big changes to the ongoing weather pattern over the Tri-State.   Dewpoints have dropped a bit, meaning we have more of a “dry heat” across the region.   While afternoon highs will run up into the mid to upper 80s, the dry air will allow for rapid cooling after sunset and lows will sink into the mid 60s each night.   This pattern will linger through the weekend, punctuated only by widely scattered afternoon/evening showers.   Most of the region will remain dry through the weekend.   Today marks the 11

th

consecutive day without rain, the longest dry stretch of 2023 so far.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation on Elliott Street in Evansville
Person shot in Evansville Monday night
Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit
A medical examiner says Bradley Gillespie drowned in the Ohio River.
Preliminary autopsy released in Henderson manhunt
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun
By 2024, Hoosier members of the armed forces will be exempt from state individual income taxes.
Evansville veteran reacts to elimination of military income tax

Latest News

5/31 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
Scattered P.M. Storms
5/30 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
5/30 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast