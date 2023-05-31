Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Singer-songwriter Bruce Hornsby is coming to Evansville this September.

According to a press release, Hornsby and ‘The Noisemakers’ are set to perform at Victory Theatre on September 12.

This is all apart of his 25th anniversary tour, ‘Spirit Trail’.

They say tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m.

Those tickets can be purchased at the Ford Center Ticket Office or Ticketmaster.com.

