Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers coming to Evansville

Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers coming to Evansville
Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers coming to Evansville(Victory Theatre)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Singer-songwriter Bruce Hornsby is coming to Evansville this September.

According to a press release, Hornsby and ‘The Noisemakers’ are set to perform at Victory Theatre on September 12.

This is all apart of his 25th anniversary tour, ‘Spirit Trail’.

They say tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m.

Those tickets can be purchased at the Ford Center Ticket Office or Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation on Elliott Street in Evansville
Person shot in Evansville Monday night
Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit
A medical examiner says Bradley Gillespie drowned in the Ohio River.
Preliminary autopsy released in Henderson manhunt
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun
By 2024, Hoosier members of the armed forces will be exempt from state individual income taxes.
Evansville veteran reacts to elimination of military income tax

Latest News

Police investigating after Evansville man killed in Knox Co. crash
18-year-old Jeffery Brown
DCSO: Man arrested after being involved with stolen van
Louisville man wanted on several charges caught in Madisonville
Louisville man wanted on several charges caught in Madisonville
5/31 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines