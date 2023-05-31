Baseball concession at Pollack and Vann broken into

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Second Ward City Council Member Missy Mosby says the concession stand for Evansville South Baseball at Pollack and Vann was broken into.

She says all of their food and supplies were stolen.

Mosby asks anyone with information to please call authorities.

A game is scheduled Thursday night, and donations are being accepted.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.