Baseball concession at Pollack and Vann broken into

By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Second Ward City Council Member Missy Mosby says the concession stand for Evansville South Baseball at Pollack and Vann was broken into.

She says all of their food and supplies were stolen.

Mosby asks anyone with information to please call authorities.

A game is scheduled Thursday night, and donations are being accepted.

