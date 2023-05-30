Warmer temps, slight chances for rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures rose into the mid to upper 80s across the Tri-State on Tuesday. A stray shower or two will be possible prior to sunset, then we will cool into the middle 60s. Wednesday will be partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon showers possible. Thursday and Friday will bring similar weather with only isolated showers possible and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Dry and hot over the weekend as highs flirt with the 90 degree mark. A cold front early next week should break the heat and bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

