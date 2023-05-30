Birthday Club
Warmer, more humid weather on the way

5/30 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Arden Gregory
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plenty of sunshine in the forecast again today, which will help our temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. A few clouds will bubble up in the heat of the day, and a stray shower cannot be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry today.

People with asthma, heart or lung disease, or any other condition that makes you sensitive to changes in air quality, be aware! There is an Air Quality Alert today for high levels of ozone in our region, so take it easy.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with low temperatures only falling into the mid 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a little more humid, which will feed a slightly better chance of rain. Both days will start out mostly sunny then turn partly cloudy with a few isolated to scattered showers and storms possible popping up in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s both days.

A stray shower may be possible Friday, but drier air will move in for the end of the week. However, this weekend will also come with our warmest temperatures so far this year. Highs will be in the low 90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

