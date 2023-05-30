Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. hosting community lead screening event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department and NAACP Evansville Branch, have announced their joint community health initiative, “Get The Lead Out.”

According to a release, this is an opportunity for families with at-risk children to become more informed about lead exposure and its consequences.

They say you can also be screened for lead, and receive essential information for following up on results.

The event is free and will be from 6 p.m. on June 15 at Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

On-site testing will be provided for eligible children and results will go to their parent or caregiver within minutes.

Officials say advanced registration and parental consent is encouraged.

You can find that consent form here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.