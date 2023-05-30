USI to celebrate solar eclipse with multi-day event ‘Solarpalooza’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana says they will be hosting a free and open to the public multi-day event, Solarpalooza.

According to a release, that event will begin Sunday, April 7 at 7 p.m.

They say the event will kick off with a talk by electrical engineer and retired NASA astronaut Joan Higginbotham in the Screaming Eagles Arena. A full day of experiential learning and engagement will follow on Monday, April 8.

University officials say the Solarpalooza will feature music, food trucks, and expert presentations around campus.

A full event lineup and agenda will be released over the summer.

For more information and updates on the event, you can visit USI’s website.

