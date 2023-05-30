Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

5/30 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New on Sunrise, one person is in the hospital after a late night shooting on South Elliott Street in Evansville.

And did you feel a little shake Monday night? The U.S. Geological Survey now confirms that an earthquake rattled western Kentucky overnight.

This morning, the man who authorities say escaped with Bradley Gillespie, is scheduled to be in court later.

The autopsy is set for what’s believed to be Bradley Gillespie’s body will take place later Tuesday morning.

The body was pulled from the Ohio River over the weekend.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

