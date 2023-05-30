Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New on Sunrise, one person is in the hospital after a late night shooting on South Elliott Street in Evansville.

And did you feel a little shake Monday night? The U.S. Geological Survey now confirms that an earthquake rattled western Kentucky overnight.

This morning, the man who authorities say escaped with Bradley Gillespie, is scheduled to be in court later.

The autopsy is set for what’s believed to be Bradley Gillespie’s body will take place later Tuesday morning.

The body was pulled from the Ohio River over the weekend.

