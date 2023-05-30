Trial moved in Evansville stabbing case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for an Evansville man accused of stabbing his brother has been moved to another date.

The trial for 43-year-old Jeremy Fuchs was scheduled to start Tuesday

According to court records, he was originally supposed to represent himself but changed his mind.

Two of the four charges he’s facing were also dismissed.

He’s now facing only charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery.

In 2022 authorities were called to a medic assist on Harriet Street near West Florida Street.

[Previous: Affidavit: Man arrested after stabbing his brother, victim hospitalized]

When officers arrived on scene they say they found the victim bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

The victim said Fuchs had stabbed him.

His new trial will begin in October of this year.

43-year-old Jeremy Fuchs (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

