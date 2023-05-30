Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned in Henderson

WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Looking ahead to Thursday in Henderson County, lane closures start on Kentucky 351 near the Highway 41 Overpass.

Officials say one lane will be closed in each direction.

That will be in place for the summer, with all lanes expected to be open to traffic when school resumes in early August.

Then over the weekend, traffic is expected to shift on Highway 41 between the 2nd Street and US 60 interchanges.

Northbound traffic is shifting to use the southbound side.

Two lanes will be open in each direction, but the lanes and shoulders will be narrower.

This is for the construction of the future lanes of mainline I-69.

It’s expected to be in place through late 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

