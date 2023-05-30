Birthday Club
Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams set to perform in Evansville(Victory Theatre)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams is continuing his touring schedule with a 22 date solo tour.

According to a release, the new tour sees Adams return to American theaters – starting in Evansville at the Victory Theatre on September 5.

They say the concerts will feature Adams, his guitars and a piano in an acoustic tour-de-force, playing songs across his catalogue.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on May 31, while general tickets will become available to the public on June 2.

Tickets can be purchased at Ford Center Ticket Office or Ticketmaster.com.

