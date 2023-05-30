Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Several people in Calhoun area report strong shaking

WFIE
WFIE(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We’ve heard from several viewers in McLean County Monday night.

Callers from Calhoun tell us they felt some strong shaking that they think might have been an earthquake.

They say it was around 9:50 p.m. or so.

No earthquakes have been reported by the USGS.

We reached out to officials, but there is not yet any information.

One caller tells us they don’t believe the shaking was strong enough to cause any damage.

Another caller tells us people from other communities, like Livermore, also felt the shaking.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river
Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river
Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit
EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in
EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in
Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Josef Newgarden wins his first Indy 500, gives Roger Penske his 19th victory
Michael Mills (left) and Brandon Kuhlenschmidt (right).
EPD: Two men arrested after stealing backpack from Deaconess Aquatic Center

Latest News

Andrew Bennett participating in "Taps Across America"
Ivy Tech student participates in Taps Across America for Memorial Day
Andrew Bennett participating in "Taps Across America"
Ivy Tech student participates in Taps Across America for Memorial Day
DiMarco received the award on May 20, 2023.
Evansville AMR Supervisor named Paramedic of the Year
Veterans and their families honor fallen solders at Sunset Park
Veterans and their families honor fallen solders at Sunset Park