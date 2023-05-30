Several people in Calhoun area report strong shaking

McLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We’ve heard from several viewers in McLean County Monday night.

Callers from Calhoun tell us they felt some strong shaking that they think might have been an earthquake.

They say it was around 9:50 p.m. or so.

No earthquakes have been reported by the USGS.

We reached out to officials, but there is not yet any information.

One caller tells us they don’t believe the shaking was strong enough to cause any damage.

Another caller tells us people from other communities, like Livermore, also felt the shaking.

