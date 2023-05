EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a possible shooting.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 10:45 p.m. Monday from the 1700 block of South Elliott Street.

They say there was an open line and someone saying someone had been shot.

We are working to get more information.

Shooting investigation on Elliott Street in Evansville (WFIE)

