Muhlenberg Co. band plays at National Memorial Day parade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The marching mustangs of Muhlenberg County High School had a special honor.

They got to help honor veterans in the National Memorial Day Parade.

It takes place in Washington DC every year.

The bank took to the streets of the nation’s capitol playing “My Old Kentucky Home”

A post on the school’s Facebook page said they were proud of the students, and they represented Muhlenberg County well!

