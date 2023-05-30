Man wanted in shooting of police officer in New Albany in custody

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – The City of New Albany says the man wanted in connection with the shooting of a police officer has been taken into custody.

Indiana State Police along with officers from multiple agencies remain on the scene in the area of 15th and Market in downtown New Albany.

Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany police said officers were “actively searching” for the suspect when gunfire was exchanged. Sgt. Carey Huls of ISP Sellersburg, the suspect was wanted for firing shots at a woman a short time earlier. Huls said the officer was shot by the suspect and returned fire hitting the suspect.

Both the wounded officer and the suspect were rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Bailey said he has asked ISP to take over the investigation and further information will be released by them.

