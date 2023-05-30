Birthday Club
Madisonville stopping public transportation program

Madisonville
Madisonville
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISONVILL, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say GO Madisonville is stopping operations.

City and PACS Transportation officials say they agreed the last day will be July 1.

Officials say low ridership is the reason for stopping the program..

Go Madisonville has been providing public transportation since 2017.

Officials say those using the program should call PACS transportation at 270-821-3232 for other options.

