Madisonville stopping public transportation program

MADISONVILL, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say GO Madisonville is stopping operations.

City and PACS Transportation officials say they agreed the last day will be July 1.

Officials say low ridership is the reason for stopping the program..

Go Madisonville has been providing public transportation since 2017.

Officials say those using the program should call PACS transportation at 270-821-3232 for other options.

