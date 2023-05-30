Birthday Club
Ivy Tech student participates in Taps Across America for Memorial Day

By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Andrew Bennett took part in “Taps Across America,” and it was the second year in a row he’s done so.

Bennett is a 2021 graduate of Central High School, and is now an Ivy Tech student.

Taps Across America is a national moment of remembrance at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The moment was first proclaimed in the year 2000.

Bennett, by the way, was in school band for eight years. He plays several instruments, and is now in the UE Community Band.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

