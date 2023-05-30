Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

ISP investigating after Perry Co. teen killed, three injured in crash

(Source: MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police says they are investigating a crash that happened on State Road 64 near Eckerty.

According to a release, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that a truck driven by 86-year-old Gerald Jarvis was traveling in the westbound lane of SR 64.

They say for an unknown reason, they believe Jarvis crossed the center line and sideswiped a car being driven by a teenager. After the initial hit, the car ran off the road and into a ditch. The truck flipped over on it’s top.

ISP says a rear passenger of the car, 18-year-old Riley Mullis, was pronounced dead on scene.

According to a release, Jarvis was airlifted to a hospital in Kentucky. The teenage driver and a front passenger, 19-year-old Connor Mullis, were taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Officials say they do no believe alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit
EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in
EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in
Shooting investigation on Elliott Street in Evansville
Person shot in Evansville Monday night
Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river
Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun

Latest News

James Lee
Escaped Ohio inmate set to appear in Henderson court
USI to celebrate solar eclipse with Solarpalooza
USI to celebrate solar eclipse with multi-day event ‘Solarpalooza’
INDOT plans emergency closure for SR 56 for railroad crossing repair
INDOT plans emergency closure for SR 56 for railroad crossing repair
Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams set to perform in Evansville
Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams set to perform in Evansville