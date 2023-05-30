ISP investigating after Perry Co. teen killed, three injured in crash

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police says they are investigating a crash that happened on State Road 64 near Eckerty.

According to a release, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that a truck driven by 86-year-old Gerald Jarvis was traveling in the westbound lane of SR 64.

They say for an unknown reason, they believe Jarvis crossed the center line and sideswiped a car being driven by a teenager. After the initial hit, the car ran off the road and into a ditch. The truck flipped over on it’s top.

ISP says a rear passenger of the car, 18-year-old Riley Mullis, was pronounced dead on scene.

According to a release, Jarvis was airlifted to a hospital in Kentucky. The teenage driver and a front passenger, 19-year-old Connor Mullis, were taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Officials say they do no believe alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash.

