INDOT plans emergency closure for SR 56 for railroad crossing repair

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced an emergency road closure for State Road 56 in Hazleton.

They say that closure will begin on Tuesday, May 30, and be between Main Street and Ohio Street.

According to a release, the closure is expected to take four days to complete, depending on the weather.

INDOT says the official detour for this closure is U.S. 41 to State Road 64 to State Road 65. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

