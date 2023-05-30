Henderson announces entertainment destination center

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson has announced the creation of “The Sunset District” which will allow alcoholic drinks to be openly carried within certain areas of downtown.

The district will only be active when the City issues a permit for each event that wishes to use it.

The Sunset District begins at Elm Street between First Street and Third Street and stretches to Audubon Mill Park, but does not include the remainder of the Henderson Riverfront.

Branded plastic cups can be purchased at participating bars and restaurants and filled with an alcoholic drink “to go”.

Patrons will also need to obtain a Sunset District armband after showing they’re 21 or older.

Officials say the Sunset District is expected to attract locals and visitors and help in the economic growth of tourism within the City.

“We’re excited to see the results of this first year with the Sunset District, both for the business community and for residents and visitors of the area. Our Downtown has gained so much momentum recently, with new businesses opening, beautification projects, events, etc. Giving people one more reason to hang around and enjoy our beautiful summer sunsets and lively evenings Downtown could be a win for everyone.” says Clay Gillham, Downtown Events & Communications Coordinator with the Henderson Chamber of Commerce.

The first event to make use of The Sunset District will take place after the conclusion of Porchfest on Saturday, June 3rd. The hours will be 4:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

