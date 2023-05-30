Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Free ‘Young Eagles’ flights offered for kids at Ohio Co. Airport

Free flights for kids in Ohio Co.
Free flights for kids in Ohio Co.(Young Eagles Flights website)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kids in Ohio County have a chance to take a free flight, and maybe even take the controls of the plane.

Officials say the free “Young Eagles” flights will be at the Ohio County Airport on Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children, ages eight to 17, who take part will hear from their pilot about what to expect, and they’ll go over the parts of the plane.

The flights will last between 15 and 20 minutes, and kids have the chance to even take the controls.

You can find more information here.

To register, go here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit
EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in
EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in
Shooting investigation on Elliott Street in Evansville
Person shot in Evansville Monday night
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun
Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river
Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river

Latest News

ISP investigating after Perry Co. teen killed, three injured in crash
James Lee
Escaped Ohio inmate set to appear in Henderson court
USI to celebrate solar eclipse with Solarpalooza
USI to celebrate solar eclipse with multi-day event ‘Solarpalooza’
INDOT plans emergency closure for SR 56 for railroad crossing repair
INDOT plans emergency closure for SR 56 for railroad crossing repair