Free ‘Young Eagles’ flights offered for kids at Ohio Co. Airport

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kids in Ohio County have a chance to take a free flight, and maybe even take the controls of the plane.

Officials say the free “Young Eagles” flights will be at the Ohio County Airport on Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children, ages eight to 17, who take part will hear from their pilot about what to expect, and they’ll go over the parts of the plane.

The flights will last between 15 and 20 minutes, and kids have the chance to even take the controls.

You can find more information here.

To register, go here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.