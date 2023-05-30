Evansville Police investigate several Memorial Day weekend shootings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating several shootings over the weekend.

The first happened Saturday night on Sweetser Avenue.

Officers say a man outside grilling was shot two times.

He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to recover.

No arrests has been made.

Then on Monday afternoon, police were called to a shots fired report in the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue.

They say they found at least 15 shell casings on the ground and a damaged pool.

Police say no one was hurt.

So far, no one has been arrested in the case.

EPD’s Sgt. Anna Gray says many times victims don’t give information to detectives.

“Even if a victim doesn’t want to pursue charges, that doesn’t mean that we have to stop investigating. We can still find out who it was, still see if the suspects is connected to these other incidents,” said St. Gray.

A few hours after the shooting on Taylor, officers were called to 1700 block of South Elliott Street.

They say one person was shot and is expected to be okay.

