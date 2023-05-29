Warm and mostly sunny Memorial Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Beautiful weather on tap for Memorial Day! After starting the day in the mid to upper 50s, our temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s this afternoon under ample sunshine.

Tonight will be mostly clear and calm with lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A few clouds and a stray shower may bubble up in the heat of the day Tuesday afternoon, but most of us will stay dry, and any rain we do see will taper off as the sun sets.

Wednesday and Thursday will both start out mostly sunny then turn partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s both days. Wednesday and Thursday will also be the most humid days of the week.

The end of the week looks mostly sunny. A stray shower or storm may pop up during the heat of the day, but Friday through Sunday looks mainly dry. This weekend will also bring our warmest temperatures so far this year with highs reaching into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.