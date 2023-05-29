Veterans and their families honor fallen solders at Sunset Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial day in the Tri-State marked a time to reflect on the service and sacrifice of the fallen soldiers from the area.

VFW Post 2953 opened their Memorial Day Service up to the public at Sunset Park. Veterans, family members, servicemen and friends came together to honor those who’ve lost their lives within the past year serving this county.

They called out the names of the fallen soldiers, held a moment of silence, and did a gun salute.

VFW Post 2953 Commander Allan DiSiena says he served in the U.S. Marine core for about 7 years. He says this year’s Memorial Day service allowed the community to honor the legacy of those who died on the line of duty.

“I hope America begins to get a deeper sense of patriotisms and a deeper sense of commitment to people who have fallen and to those that have now taken their turn,” said DiSiena.

Lydia Johnston-Bell also attended the Memorial Service at Sunset Park. She says she served in the U.S. Army as a combat medic and medically retired after 15 years of service.

“It means everything,” said Johnston-Bell. “There is so many people who went before me.”

Johnston-Bell says it was great seeing all of the veterans come out for the service, but she wishes more attended.

