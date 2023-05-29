Birthday Club
Police investigating report of shots fired in Evansville

By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to a report of shots fired Monday.

Dispatchers say it was at 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Taylor Ave.

Police say they found about 15 shell casings behind a house.

Nobody was hurt, but there is some property damage.

Holes were left in a fence and a pool, that is now leaking.

No arrests have been made.

