Police investigating report of shots fired in Evansville
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to a report of shots fired Monday.
Dispatchers say it was at 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Taylor Ave.
Police say they found about 15 shell casings behind a house.
Nobody was hurt, but there is some property damage.
Holes were left in a fence and a pool, that is now leaking.
No arrests have been made.
