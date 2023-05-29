Birthday Club
Newburgh to host community-wide yard sale

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Newburgh will be hosting a community-wide yard sale starting Friday.

Officials say the community yard sale will take place on Friday and Saturday at the Newburgh Museum.

A full list of yard sales will be available online and at the Town Hall this coming Tuesday.

Officials say if you want to get a head start on your yard sale thrifting, the Newburgh Museum will be opening Thursday starting at 8 a.m.

