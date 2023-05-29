Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Monday Sunrise Headlines

5/29 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - After five long days the manhunt for Bradley Gillispie comes to an end.

An Evansville teen has officially been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the death of 33-year-old woman.

And a Tri-State favorite water park opened its doors for the season over the weekend.

We have a winner! Josef Newgarden comes away with the win at the Indianapolis 500 after a dramatic final 50 miles.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river
Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river
Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit
EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in
EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in
Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Josef Newgarden wins his first Indy 500, gives Roger Penske his 19th victory
Michael Mills (left) and Brandon Kuhlenschmidt (right).
EPD: Two men arrested after stealing backpack from Deaconess Aquatic Center

Latest News

5/29 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Evansville holds burger eating contest at Bosse Field
Evansville holds burger eating contest at Bosse Field
Newburgh to host community-wide yard sale
Newburgh to host community-wide yard sale
Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river
Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river