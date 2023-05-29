Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - After five long days the manhunt for Bradley Gillispie comes to an end.

An Evansville teen has officially been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the death of 33-year-old woman.

And a Tri-State favorite water park opened its doors for the season over the weekend.

We have a winner! Josef Newgarden comes away with the win at the Indianapolis 500 after a dramatic final 50 miles.

