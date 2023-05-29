Birthday Club
Memorial Day events underway in Owensboro

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Monday, many events are set to pay tribute to those who gave their all for the country.

This morning at 8 will be the Memorial Day walk for the fallen at Smothers Park in Owensboro.

Then at noon, the Annual Commemoration of Memorial Day.

That will be taking place at the Sportscenter War Memorial.

Beginning at 1:00 p.m. will be the VFW 696 Memorial Day Sea Service.

The public is welcome to attend all events.

