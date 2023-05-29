Birthday Club
Memorial Day event held at Oak Hill Cemetery


By Josh Lucca
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many honored our fallen soldiers at Oak Hill Cemetery in Evansville.

The Retired Veterans Memorial Club was there for the ceremony.

Commandor Jerry Brenner and the other members fire rifle volleys, play the taps, and present flags at Memorial Day services and funerals.

Brenner says it’s not only important to honor fallen soldiers but also pass on their stories and memory.

”They gave their life for this country, and this is one way to salute them. It’s a special honor for us because you know, one day we will be where they are, and we hope that our group continues so that when we pass away, there is someone to take our place,” said Commander Brenner.

A big theme of the Oak Hill Memorial Day Ceremony was making sure the younger generations know about the sacrifices of the fallen patriots.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

