Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Hundreds of people gather at Henderson’s Central Park for Memorial Day service

Henderson honors fallen service members
By Bernado Malone
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Henderson, KY (WFIE) - More than 200 people gathered at Henderson’s Central park for their 76th annual Memorial Day service.

Community members and veterans came together to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Over 6,000 crosses were placed in the ground with the names of fallen soldiers, to honor their service and memory.

Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Heather Toews spoke at the event.

Toews said she remembers coming to the park as a child to see her great-grandfather’s cross.

Now, she’s honored to be back as a speaker.

“I was totally overcome when I got the call. I think I stood there with my mouth open for a little bit, like wow I actually get the opportunity to speak at this ceremony and this park where I came as a child to find the cross of my great-grandfather, said Toews.

The Henderson Veterans Memorial Foundation puts on the event each year.

Monday the foundation raised more than $2,000 in donations for next year’s service.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river
Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river
Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit
EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in
EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in
Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Josef Newgarden wins his first Indy 500, gives Roger Penske his 19th victory
Michael Mills (left) and Brandon Kuhlenschmidt (right).
EPD: Two men arrested after stealing backpack from Deaconess Aquatic Center

Latest News

Police lights generic
Police investigating report of shots fired in Evansville
Memorial Day event held at Oak Hill Cemetery
Memorial Day event held at Oak Hill Cemetery
Free art camps at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art
Free art camps happening at Owensboro Museum of Fine Arts
Henderson Co. Schools offering summer cafeteria meals