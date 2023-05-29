Hundreds of people gather at Henderson’s Central Park for Memorial Day service

Henderson, KY (WFIE) - More than 200 people gathered at Henderson’s Central park for their 76th annual Memorial Day service.

Community members and veterans came together to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Over 6,000 crosses were placed in the ground with the names of fallen soldiers, to honor their service and memory.

Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Heather Toews spoke at the event.

Toews said she remembers coming to the park as a child to see her great-grandfather’s cross.

Now, she’s honored to be back as a speaker.

“I was totally overcome when I got the call. I think I stood there with my mouth open for a little bit, like wow I actually get the opportunity to speak at this ceremony and this park where I came as a child to find the cross of my great-grandfather, said Toews.

The Henderson Veterans Memorial Foundation puts on the event each year.

Monday the foundation raised more than $2,000 in donations for next year’s service.

