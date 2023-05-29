Henderson Co. Schools offering summer cafeteria meals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson County Schools are kicking off the summer with a picnic.

It’s Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the North Middle Schools Football Field.

Officials say there will be food and activities for the whole family.

Don’t forget to bring blankets and chairs.

The school’s summer meal program will then start Wednesday.

Officials say meals will be served inside at Jefferson Elementary, Bend Gate Elementary, North Middle School and Henderson County High School.

Breakfast is from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.. Lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Daily Lunch is also provided at the Salvation Army, JFK Center, and the Henderson County Public Library’s summer program.

Mobile Routes: Lunch only 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Route1:

Woodland 10:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.



Fair Acres 10:50 a.m. - 11:05 a.m.



Holiday Motel 11:15 a.m. -11:30 a.m.



Corydon (A.B. Chandler Elementary School parking lot) 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.



Route 2:

Harding Mobile Home 10:50 a.m. -11:05 a.m.



Presidential Trailer Park 11:20 a.m. -11:35 a.m.



Carriage Mobile Homes 11:40 a.m. -12:00 p,m.



Route 3:

Shady Tree Mobile Home Park 10:30 a.m. -10:45 p.m.



Sunset Trailer Park 10:50 a.m. -11:05 a.m.



Saddlebrook Apts 11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.



Spottsville (Spottsville Elementary School parking lot) 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.



Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.