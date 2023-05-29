Heating up, more humid, scattered storms

Birthday Club
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Memorial Day played out as predicted with sunshine and highs in the middle 80s.  Temps will drop to the lower 60s on Tuesday morning, with sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s.   For Wednesday-Friday, a southerly wind will start to pick up.   More humid air will stream into the Tri-State and temps will rise into the upper 80s to 90 by the weekend.   Scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms will be possible Wednesday-Friday.   Hot and humid through the weekend with highs in the 90s and lows in the middle 60s.

