Free art camps happening at Owensboro Museum of Fine Arts

Free art camps at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, a series of free art camps is set to happen next week.

The camps are for kids ages 6 to 15. They’ll be at the Owensboro Museum of Fine arts from June 6 thru the 9.

Their “Fabulous Fotography” camp will offer experiences in a variety of media and will be led by local artists and educators.

Selected works will also be put on display in the museum’s gallery.

Morning sessions scheduled 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. are designed for ages 6 to 10 and afternoon classes from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. are planned for ages 11 to 15.

“Flexi Plexi”, scheduled July 11 – 14, will offer experiences in using glass and plexiglas as an art medium.

Students will explore a wide variety of subjects including landscape, still life and interior themes.

The camp theme is designed to interpret the museum’s upcoming exhibition GLORIOUS GLASS.

Registration is now open for the “Fabulous Fotography” camps and may be completed by phoning the museum at (270) 685-3181 or emailing at info@omfa.us.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

