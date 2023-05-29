Evansville Memorial Day run kicking off at Garvin Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Memorial Day Run kicks off at Garvin Park.

It all starts Monday morning at 7:00 with late packet pick up.

From there, the opening ceremony and salute starts at 7:45 a.m.

The 5K and 10K start directly after that at 8:00 a.m.

The awards will be given out to several categories of people once the race is over.

Officials say if you plan to go to Garvin park on Monday, everything should be wrapped up by noon.

