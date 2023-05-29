Birthday Club
Evansville holds burger eating contest at Bosse Field

By Mitchell Carter
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Burger Eating Champion of 2023 has been named in Evansville.

Evansville locals gathered at Bosse Field Sunday to enjoy the Food Truck Festival.

Officials say there were over 50 trucks, food vendors, food tents, boutiques and shops.

The event also held various competitions, like the “Burger Eating Contest.”

Contestants had a loaded double burger placed in front of them with a side of fries and the first one to finish was declared the winner.

We were lucky enough to catch up with Jose Chavez, who was crowned the “Burger Eating Champion” of 2023.

“I looked over at my girlfriend and I was like, ‘should I do it?’ and I just went up there and joined 8 other volunteers and just got after it,” said Chavez. “I got this sweet little plaque.”

Chavez’s girlfriend says it only took him two minutes to finish his burger, which is a solid effort considering the fact that he says he hadn’t signed up or even known he was doing it.

Chavez says organizers were asking for volunteers from the crowd and he took the challenge.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

