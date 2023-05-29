Evansville announces July 4th celebration plans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville released details for the big Independence Day celebration on the riverfront.

Fireworks on the Ohio happen at 9:15 on July 4.

The party gets started earlier with the kids zone and food trucks opening at 6 p.m.

It’s Riverside Drive, and the street will be closed off from Court to Cherry Streets.

It’s free to everyone.

