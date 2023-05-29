Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville announces July 4th celebration plans

By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville released details for the big Independence Day celebration on the riverfront.

Fireworks on the Ohio happen at 9:15 on July 4.

The party gets started earlier with the kids zone and food trucks opening at 6 p.m.

It’s Riverside Drive, and the street will be closed off from Court to Cherry Streets.

It’s free to everyone.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river
Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river
Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit
EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in
EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in
Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Josef Newgarden wins his first Indy 500, gives Roger Penske his 19th victory
Michael Mills (left) and Brandon Kuhlenschmidt (right).
EPD: Two men arrested after stealing backpack from Deaconess Aquatic Center

Latest News

Free art camps at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art
Free art camps happening at Owensboro Museum of Fine Arts
Henderson honors fallen service members
Henderson honors fallen service members
Summer meal program
Henderson Co. Schools offering summer cafeteria meals
51-year-old Bobby Mosby
Muhlenberg community mourns loss of county fire captain