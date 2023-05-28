Tourists flood Owensboro for world’s largest geochaching event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been a big week in Owensboro, as they’ve hosted the world’s largest geocaching event.

It’s called GeoWoodstock 2023.

As we reported, Owensboro was chosen for this year’s event in 2022.

Previous host cities for the event include Nashville, Jacksonville, Dallas, Raleigh, Denver, Seattle, and Vancouver.

Geocaching involves using a mobile device to follow GPS coordinates to find geocaches throughout an area.

Geocaches are hidden compartments with logs to sign, and in some cases, have trinkets to take and leave.

Tourism leaders say geocachers from all over the world have been in Owensboro for the event.

GeoWoodstock in Owensboro (Visit Owensboro)

