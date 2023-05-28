Birthday Club
Sunny Memorial Day, dry start to the week

Near-normal temps
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Highs on Sunday ranged around 75-80 degrees.  Low relative humidity has kept a very pleasant feel to the weather.  Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high of 78.   Morning lows will drop to near 60 through most of next week.  Daily highs will top out near 80.   Moisture will increase by the middle and end of the week, and we can’t rule out a few afternoon/early evening scattered showers.  Overall, dry and quiet weather will prevail through the week.

