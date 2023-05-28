Birthday Club
Police: Body pulled from river in Henderson

Police at Henderson riverfront Sunday
Police at Henderson riverfront Sunday(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police, fire and the coroner were all called to the Henderson riverfront Sunday.

Police confirm a body was pulled from the river, and they are checking tattoos.

Our crew on scene says it was a man.

Authorities are looking to see if the person is escaped Ohio inmate Bradley Gillespie.

[Click here for prior coverage]

The scene is now clear of police and first responders.

