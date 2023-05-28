Otters fall in seesaw battle to Capitales

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters accounted for eleven hits but fell short Saturday night, losing 6-5 to the Quebec Capitales.

In a tied seventh inning, the Otters took the lead. Kona Quiggle led off the inning with a base hit and worked his way around the base paths with a fielder’s choice and Troy Viola base hit before scoring on a wild pitch.

Quebec scored the decisive two runs in the bottom of the seventh as two walks and two hit batters cost Evansville. The game winning run scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Otters put a runner in scoring position in every inning including a high drama ninth. Down one run, Kona Quiggle blooped a ball into right that was dropped by the Capitales right fielder, allowing Quiggle to reach second base.

A flyout to right appeared to have advanced the Otter to third base on a sacrifice fly. However, umpires ruled that Quiggle had left the second base bag before the catch was completed and he was out.

With two outs, Troy Viola hit a double and Bryan Rosario worked a walk to keep the Otters alive but a strikeout ended the ballgame.

The Otters scored first for the twelfth consecutive game, courtesy of a leadoff double by Noah Myers and an RBI base hit by Ethan Skender.

Quebec took the lead back in the first with three runs on a pair of walks, an error and two hits.

The Otters tied it in the fourth with two runs both scoring on sacrifice flies. Quebec answered with a home run in the bottom of the fourth to retake the lead.

Evansville would tie things in the sixth with two walks and a RBI groundout before taking the lead in the seventh.

Starter Austin Gossmann did not factor into the decision, throwing five and a third innings while allowing four runs on five hits. Tyler Vail pitched two innings out of the bullpen without allowing a base runner.

The Otters outhit the Capitales 11 to five and were hit by pitches four times. Evansville left 12 runners on base. Quebec worked six walks and was hit by three pitches.

Troy Viola and Noah Myers both recorded multi-hit days. Dakota Phillips extended his hit streak to 11 games.

Evansville ends the six game road trip Sunday afternoon against Quebec. First pitch Sunday is 4:05 p.m. CT from CANAC Stadium in Quebec City.

All Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

